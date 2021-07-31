Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.05% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%.
WRAP opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70. Wrap Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $11.10.
WRAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.
Wrap Technologies Company Profile
Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.
