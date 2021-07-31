Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.05% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%.

WRAP opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70. Wrap Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

WRAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

In other Wrap Technologies news, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,771. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $45,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,135.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $345,015. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.