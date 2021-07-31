WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) versus Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Financial Analysis

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) and Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for WSFS Financial and Community Capital Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WSFS Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25 Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

WSFS Financial presently has a consensus price target of $55.67, indicating a potential upside of 27.15%. Given WSFS Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe WSFS Financial is more favorable than Community Capital Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares WSFS Financial and Community Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WSFS Financial 39.87% 14.81% 1.86% Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WSFS Financial and Community Capital Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WSFS Financial $715.43 million 2.91 $114.77 million $1.91 22.92 Community Capital Bancshares $8.33 million 1.93 $1.24 million N/A N/A

WSFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WSFS Financial beats Community Capital Bancshares on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The company also provides a range of loans, which comprise fixed and adjustable rate residential loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit, and government-insured reverse mortgages. In addition, it offers various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; investment advisory services to high net worth individuals and institutions; mortgage and title services; and leases small equipment and fixed assets, as well as cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, the company provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering and reconcilement services, armored carrier management, loss protection, ATM processing equipment sales, and deposit safe cash logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 112 offices, including 52 in Pennsylvania, 42 in Delaware, 16 in New Jersey, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of AB&T National Bank. Its services include deposits, lending and providing loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Albany, GA.

