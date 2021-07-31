W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.06. W&T Offshore reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 550%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. W&T Offshore’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTI. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

WTI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.05. 1,716,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,666. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $576.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 3.25. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.14.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director B Frank Stanley bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,591.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,488,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,823,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after buying an additional 986,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 539.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 667,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

