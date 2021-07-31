X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Short Interest Update

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,400 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the June 30th total of 365,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.28. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Sell-side analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XFOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $77,729.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $42,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,375.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,655 shares of company stock worth $260,332. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

