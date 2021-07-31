Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $683,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,090 shares of company stock worth $10,658,144. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

XEL opened at $68.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

