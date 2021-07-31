YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) & Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Head to Head Contrast

YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

YogaWorks has a beta of -0.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares YogaWorks and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A Match Group 20.44% -39.56% 19.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares YogaWorks and Match Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YogaWorks $59.59 million N/A -$35.19 million N/A N/A Match Group $2.39 billion 18.00 $128.56 million $2.00 79.64

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than YogaWorks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for YogaWorks and Match Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YogaWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A Match Group 0 5 13 0 2.72

Match Group has a consensus price target of $164.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.97%. Given Match Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than YogaWorks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.4% of YogaWorks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Match Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Match Group beats YogaWorks on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YogaWorks

YogaWorks, Inc. operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks.com Web platform. As of May 14, 2019, it owned and operated 68 studios in Los Angeles, Orange County, Northern California, New York City, Boston, Baltimore, the Washington, D.C. area, Houston, and Atlanta. The company was formerly known as YWX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to YogaWorks, Inc. in April 2017. YogaWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. On October 14, 2020, YogaWorks, Inc., a Delaware C-Corporation, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on May 5, 2021.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

