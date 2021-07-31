YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 161.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 227.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 29,908 shares during the period.
Shares of YPF opened at $4.36 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.95.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.
About YPF Sociedad Anónima
YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.
Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF).
Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.