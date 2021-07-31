YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 161.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 227.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 29,908 shares during the period.

Shares of YPF opened at $4.36 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.95.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

