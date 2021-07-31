YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 161.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YPF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,689 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,918,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,421 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $12,605,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $4,226,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 399.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 511,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 409,427 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE YPF opened at $4.36 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.95.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

