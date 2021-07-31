Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Receives $76.45 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 526.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter worth $30,000. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YUMC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.19. 2,305,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,384. Yum China has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Equities analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

