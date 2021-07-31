Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Jul 31st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to post $1.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.81 billion and the lowest is $1.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $6.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.62 billion to $7.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $7.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 34.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CP. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

CP stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.32. 2,048,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,718. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $83.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 10.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

