Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will report earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.07. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

