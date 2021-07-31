Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will post $84.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.08 million. Euronav reported sales of $404.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year sales of $497.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $458.70 million to $530.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $821.23 million, with estimates ranging from $727.90 million to $888.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.74 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%.

EURN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. ING Group cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,903 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 380,053 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 71,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 641,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 209,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EURN traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.65. 921,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.56%.

Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

