Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to Post $4.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to announce earnings per share of $4.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.99 and the lowest is $3.54. Everest Re Group posted earnings of $2.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year earnings of $29.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.90 to $33.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $32.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.15 to $32.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Everest Re Group.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.00.

Shares of NYSE:RE traded up $5.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $252.83. 346,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,221. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $193.02 and a 52 week high of $281.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RE. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth approximately $687,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 840,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 34.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth approximately $5,746,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everest Re Group (RE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.