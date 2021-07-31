Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to post sales of $30.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.30 million and the highest is $31.60 million. First Internet Bancorp posted sales of $28.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $121.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.90 million to $125.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $127.35 million, with estimates ranging from $124.20 million to $130.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

INBK traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.28. The stock had a trading volume of 16,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,291. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $298.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.81. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 314.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

