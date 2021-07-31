Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to report $58.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.30 million. MiMedx Group posted sales of $53.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year sales of $241.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.44 million to $242.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $262.77 million, with estimates ranging from $251.00 million to $272.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MiMedx Group.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.90 million. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDXG traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 384,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42. MiMedx Group has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $13.02.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiMedx Group (MDXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.