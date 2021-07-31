Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.73 Million

Brokerages expect that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will report $48.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.64 million and the highest is $48.84 million. Model N reported sales of $41.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $189.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.31 million to $189.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $213.28 million, with estimates ranging from $210.93 million to $216.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In other Model N news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $40,423.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,167.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $161,880.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,408 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,946 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter worth $31,610,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,117,000 after acquiring an additional 669,528 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 639,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter worth $15,492,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $32.37 on Friday. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

