Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. Old Second Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

OSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSBC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.58. 94,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $334.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

