Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.11 Million

Brokerages forecast that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will announce $14.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.08 million and the highest is $16.40 million. ViewRay reported sales of $14.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year sales of $73.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.60 million to $77.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $126.20 million, with estimates ranging from $97.80 million to $156.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. The business had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

VRAY stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $6.64. 696,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,248. ViewRay has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 119.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ViewRay in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

