Zacks: Analysts Expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.99 Billion

Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will report sales of $27.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.47 billion and the highest is $29.09 billion. Facebook posted sales of $21.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year sales of $118.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.34 billion to $120.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $142.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $137.13 billion to $147.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.02.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $92,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,414.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.14, for a total value of $22,041,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,334,320 shares of company stock valued at $785,168,015. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $356.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

