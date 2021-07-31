Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $975.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will announce sales of $975.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $993.00 million and the lowest is $958.00 million. Acuity Brands posted sales of $891.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share.

AYI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.19.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,503. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $194.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

