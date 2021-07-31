Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.09. Catalent posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $5.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Catalent.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $112,258.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,138 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the second quarter worth about $2,367,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 88.2% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,397,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTLT traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.81. The stock had a trading volume of 920,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,521. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.60. Catalent has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $127.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.