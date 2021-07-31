Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) will announce sales of $160.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.00 million and the highest is $162.00 million. First Interstate BancSystem reported sales of $167.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full-year sales of $629.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $627.60 million to $631.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $638.80 million, with estimates ranging from $637.60 million to $640.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Interstate BancSystem.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 9.66%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

FIBK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.92. 189,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.65. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $51.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.