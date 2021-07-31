Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to Post -$0.61 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.70). Inspire Medical Systems posted earnings of ($0.88) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.66). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.45.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $4.38 on Monday, hitting $183.16. 259,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,645. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -85.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $97.19 and a 52 week high of $252.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

