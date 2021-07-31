Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will announce sales of $2.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.86 billion. Unum Group reported sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year sales of $11.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $12.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $12.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

NYSE:UNM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.40. 4,409,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,540. Unum Group has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,336.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 86.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.