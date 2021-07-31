Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.12). Vascular Biogenics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,394.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VBLT shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vascular Biogenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

