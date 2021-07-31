Zacks: Brokerages Expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will report earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Commercial Metals reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

NYSE CMC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,484. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,265,000 after buying an additional 1,160,365 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,390,000 after buying an additional 4,813,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,252,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,462,000 after buying an additional 136,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,119,000 after buying an additional 154,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,855,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,215,000 after buying an additional 61,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

