Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Post Earnings of $4.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.29. Cummins reported earnings of $1.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 108.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $16.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.90 to $16.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $18.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.98 to $20.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.2% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.9% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 12.9% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.53. Cummins has a 1 year low of $189.93 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

