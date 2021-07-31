Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Post Earnings of $4.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.29. Cummins reported earnings of $1.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 108.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $16.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.90 to $16.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $18.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.98 to $20.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cummins.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.2% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.9% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 12.9% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.53. Cummins has a 1 year low of $189.93 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 44.33%.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
