Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Post -$0.68 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to report earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.63). Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.73). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($2.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRNS. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

Shares of MRNS stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 64,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,902. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $538.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,077 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 692.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

