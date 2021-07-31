Zacks: Brokerages Expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. Reynolds Consumer Products posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 12,388.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,161,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,120 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,568,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,698,000 after buying an additional 1,071,014 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth about $23,761,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,818,000 after buying an additional 497,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,393,000 after buying an additional 464,068 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REYN stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.45. 371,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,593. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.37.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

