Zacks: Brokerages Expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.08. Titan International posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 170%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

NYSE:TWI opened at $8.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51. Titan International has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $531.27 million, a P/E ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 2.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Titan International by 135.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Titan International by 695.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Titan International in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Titan International in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

