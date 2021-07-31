Zacks: Brokerages Expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to post $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Victory Capital posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $212.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VCTR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Victory Capital stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.49. 50,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,437. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Victory Capital by 33.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after buying an additional 75,712 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 14.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

