Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $49.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 17,945 shares of company stock valued at $950,540 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,162 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 666,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,554,000 after purchasing an additional 27,931 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,998,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 30.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 574,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,946,000 after acquiring an additional 135,352 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

