Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

ITRM has been the subject of several other reports. G.Research downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Gabelli upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $0.70 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.69 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.13.

Shares of ITRM opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51. Iterum Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.00.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.