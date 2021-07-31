Zacks Investment Research Downgrades National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) to Sell

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NESR. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

NESR stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. National Energy Services Reunited has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 739.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

