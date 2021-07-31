Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It is focused on the designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices. TELA Bio Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of TELA opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. TELA Bio has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a current ratio of 13.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $217.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.96.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 56.47% and a negative net margin of 145.90%. The company had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2- purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $181,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $98,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 141,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,127. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in TELA Bio by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 421,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 111,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TELA Bio by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in TELA Bio by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in TELA Bio by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TELA Bio by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

