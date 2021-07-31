Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Trex (NYSE:TREX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TREX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.67.

NYSE TREX opened at $97.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.71. Trex has a 12 month low of $63.32 and a 12 month high of $111.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $923,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,703.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,312 shares of company stock worth $2,386,450 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 14.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.3% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

