Zacks Investment Research Downgrades YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) to Sell

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YASKAWA Electric Corporation is involved in manufacturing, sales, installation, maintenance and engineering of electrical equipment. The company operates through Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, Information Technologies and Other parts of business. Its products include spindle controllers, computerized numerical control systems, and system engineering. YASKAWA Electric Corporation is headquartered in Kitakyushu, Japan. “

YASKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

YASKY opened at $99.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.62 and a beta of 1.44. YASKAWA Electric has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $117.02.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

