Zacks Investment Research Lowers CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 90.87%. The business had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $104,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5,685.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 80,052 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 24.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 52.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 47,290 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

