Zacks Investment Research Lowers Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for cancer patients. The company’s intellectual property pipeline consists of Validive(R), Camsirubicin (MNPR-201) and MNPR-101 which are in clinical stage. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is based in Wilmette, United States. “

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNPR opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.72. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $17.01.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

