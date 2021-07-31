Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $15.11.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 6.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.7% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 24,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 11.2% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

