Zacks Investment Research Lowers Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.39. Republic First Bancorp has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.61.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 9.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

