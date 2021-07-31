Zacks Investment Research Lowers SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

SEAS has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.82.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $47.41 on Thursday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.45.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

