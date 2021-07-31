Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) to Hold

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $121.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 4.27.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($1.67). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Carrig acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.28 per share, with a total value of $1,114,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 520.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares during the period. 42.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

