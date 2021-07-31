Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) to “Strong-Buy”

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

GNK stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $735.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.03. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $20.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,817.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 375,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $6,167,460.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,567,578 shares of company stock valued at $25,545,137. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

