Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust invests primarily in retail and office purposes. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust is based in Singapore. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

OTCMKTS:SURVF opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $1.22.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

