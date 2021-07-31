Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Buy

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,440,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,000 after acquiring an additional 172,920 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $748,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,764,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after acquiring an additional 85,800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 200.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 56,667 shares during the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

