Zano (ZANO) Price Tops $2.47 on Exchanges

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 31st. Zano has a market capitalization of $26.55 million and approximately $255,719.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $2.47 or 0.00006146 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zano has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zano Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,777,728 coins and its circulating supply is 10,748,228 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

