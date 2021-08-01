-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Golar LNG reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $118.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.40 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.62. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $15.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth about $24,859,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Golar LNG by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,376,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,316,000 after buying an additional 1,643,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,621,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Golar LNG by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,138,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after buying an additional 821,102 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Golar LNG by 4,222.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 823,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 804,721 shares during the period. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

