-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

ALRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRN. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 13.1% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 105.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 30.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 31,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Satter Management CO. L.P. boosted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 118.3% during the first quarter. Satter Management CO. L.P. now owns 16,609,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. 136,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,003. The company has a market capitalization of $93.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.75. Aileron Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

