-$0.07 EPS Expected for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Shake Shack posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.94.

NYSE SHAK traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.54. 501,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,478. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.76. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $102,833.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,635.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,066 shares of company stock worth $310,361 over the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Shake Shack by 82.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

